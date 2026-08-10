Breaking Barriers: The Race for Gender Equality in Formula One

Seventeen-year-old Alexia Danielsson is making waves in the competitive world of Formula One, aiming to become the first female champion in the sport’s history. Having begun her journey at just 14, Danielsson is now part of the Central European F4 series, where she faces tough competition like Ella Hakkinen, daughter of retired double F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen.

Supported by More Than Equal, a non-profit initiative founded by ex-F1 racer David Coulthard, Danielsson is breaking gender barriers in motorsports. More Than Equal seeks to provide support and development for female drivers, aiming to elevate one to the status of world champion, a title held exclusively by men for the past five decades.

Despite the considerable challenges and the belief by F1 executives that a female world champion is unlikely in the next five years, the initiative is making strides. Utilizing platforms like FutureLap, it aims to spotlight emerging talents like Danielsson. The movement also collaborates with academic studies to address obstacles like female ergonomics, marking a significant step towards gender equality in the sport.