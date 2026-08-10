India Demands Justice After Embassy Vandalism in Slovenia

On Monday, India vehemently denounced the vandalism of its Embassy premises in Slovenia by anti-India agitators and pressed for immediate accountability for the offenders. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) underlined the seriousness of the act, reminding that, per the Vienna Convention, diplomatic sites are off-limits to such transgressions.

The MEA revealed that they have forcefully addressed the issue with Slovenian officials in both India and Slovenia to ensure those responsible for this affront are held accountable. This confrontation arises shortly after a series of high-level diplomatic engagements between the countries, intended to strengthen ties.

In the backdrop of these tensions, India's Ambassador to Slovenia, Amit Narang, recently engaged in comprehensive talks with Slovenia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tone Kajzer, to promote a forward-looking diplomatic and economic partnership. The meeting was marked by a transfer of a congratulatory note from Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Further cementing India-Slovenia relations, Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the MEA, attended Slovenia's National Day in New Delhi, emphasizing mutual commitment and cooperation. Earlier instances of diplomatic engagement include Prime Minister Modi's warm congratulatory message to Janez Jansa upon his election as Slovenia's Prime Minister, signaling ongoing collaborative aspirations.