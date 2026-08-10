Race for Equality: Formula E's Lead on Women Drivers

Formula E chief executive Jeff Dodds is confident that the all-electric series will outpace Formula One in featuring a female driver at the top level of racing.

This landmark announcement aligns with the 50th anniversary weekend since a female driver last competed in a world championship grand prix. Formula E has already had three female competitors since its inception in 2014-15, showing a significant step forward compared to Formula One.

Dodds highlighted the inclusive structure of Formula E, where female drivers get to test championship cars, as a driving factor in this progress. He also pointed to further investments and new car designs to support women drivers participating equally.