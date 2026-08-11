Missile Strike on Panama-Flagged Container Ship in Gulf of Oman

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations announced on Tuesday that it had received a report concerning an incident involving a container ship and military forces in the Gulf of Oman. This comes after updating the vessel type involved from a tanker to a container ship.

Reports revealed that the container ship, identified as the Panama-flagged Vela Nova, was allegedly struck by a missile while navigating through the Gulf of Oman. The incident reportedly took place approximately 71 nautical miles off the coast of Pakistan.

Initial assessments from British maritime risk management group Vanguard and other maritime security sources suggest the missile strike on the Vela Nova happened on Tuesday, heightening concerns regarding maritime safety in the region.