Historic Verdict: Bashar al-Assad Sentenced to Death by Syrian Court

A Syrian court sentenced former leader Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia, marking a historic condemnation for crimes committed during Syria's 14-year conflict. The trial, held in Damascus, also resulted in death sentences for Assad's brother Maher and other former officials. As Assad remains in Russia, celebrating crowds gathered in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 16:28 IST
Historic Verdict: Bashar al-Assad Sentenced to Death by Syrian Court
Bashar al-Assad
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a landmark ruling, a Syrian court sentenced ousted leader Bashar al-Assad to death on Tuesday, convicting him in absentia of heinous crimes, including murder, torture, and arbitrary detention spanning Syria's prolonged civil conflict.

The Damascus courthouse became a focal point of jubilation, with Syrians assembling to chant and wave the national flag. Assad is currently residing in Russia, having fled Syria nearly two years ago amidst a successful rebellion.

The trial also condemned Assad's brother Maher and other former officials to the same fate, highlighting their responsibility for devastating military actions and human rights abuses. Skeptics, however, question the real-world impact of these absentia convictions.

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