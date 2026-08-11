Historic Verdict: Bashar al-Assad Sentenced to Death by Syrian Court

In a landmark ruling, a Syrian court sentenced ousted leader Bashar al-Assad to death on Tuesday, convicting him in absentia of heinous crimes, including murder, torture, and arbitrary detention spanning Syria's prolonged civil conflict.

The Damascus courthouse became a focal point of jubilation, with Syrians assembling to chant and wave the national flag. Assad is currently residing in Russia, having fled Syria nearly two years ago amidst a successful rebellion.

The trial also condemned Assad's brother Maher and other former officials to the same fate, highlighting their responsibility for devastating military actions and human rights abuses. Skeptics, however, question the real-world impact of these absentia convictions.