FTSE 100 Decline Amid Spirax Slide and Insurer Downgrades

The FTSE 100 index in London marked a second straight session of decline on Tuesday, dragged down by a drop in Spirax shares amid a concerning outlook for the valve manufacturer.

Insurers faced a sharp selloff, highlighted by Legal & General, following several brokerage downgrades that added pressure to the sector.

By 1016 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 had dipped 0.1% to stand at 10,851.58, while the midcap FTSE 250 index recorded a 0.3% decrease, settling at 24,678.20 points.