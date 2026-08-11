FTSE 100 Decline Amid Spirax Slide and Insurer Downgrades
London's FTSE 100 index experienced a second consecutive session decline, driven by Spirax's negative forecast and a selloff in insurer stocks led by Legal & General. The index fell 0.1% by mid-morning, while the midcap FTSE 250 saw a more significant drop of 0.3%.
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The FTSE 100 index in London marked a second straight session of decline on Tuesday, dragged down by a drop in Spirax shares amid a concerning outlook for the valve manufacturer.
Insurers faced a sharp selloff, highlighted by Legal & General, following several brokerage downgrades that added pressure to the sector.
By 1016 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 had dipped 0.1% to stand at 10,851.58, while the midcap FTSE 250 index recorded a 0.3% decrease, settling at 24,678.20 points.