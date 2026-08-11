French Media Challenges Google Over AI-Generated Summaries
French media organizations have urged the country's anti-trust regulator to address Google's use of AI for generating article summaries, which they claim reduces their traffic. The media seeks a decision akin to the one requiring Meta to negotiate payment for traditional media content usage by AI tools.
- Country:
- France
French media entities are urging governmental intervention against Google's AI-generated article summaries, claiming these summaries diminish their website traffic. The press trade association revealed the media's stance on Tuesday.
The organizations are appealing for a regulatory decision similar to July's ruling, which mandated Meta to devise a payment strategy and initiate discussions with traditional media regarding compensation for AI-interpreted content usage.
Google has yet to comment on the matter as tensions rise between digital giants and traditional media outlets seeking to protect their interests.