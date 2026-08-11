French Media Challenges Google Over AI-Generated Summaries

French media entities are urging governmental intervention against Google's AI-generated article summaries, claiming these summaries diminish their website traffic. The press trade association revealed the media's stance on Tuesday.

The organizations are appealing for a regulatory decision similar to July's ruling, which mandated Meta to devise a payment strategy and initiate discussions with traditional media regarding compensation for AI-interpreted content usage.

Google has yet to comment on the matter as tensions rise between digital giants and traditional media outlets seeking to protect their interests.