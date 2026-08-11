India Expands Livestock Credit as Milk Output Reaches New High

India's livestock sector is seeing a sharp expansion in access to institutional credit alongside rising milk production and stronger support for animal health, breeding and rural entrepreneurship, according to Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh.

Kisan Credit Card coverage for animal husbandry farmers reached 50.42 lakh beneficiaries during FY 2025–26, compared with 15.08 lakh in 2021–22, giving more livestock farmers access to formal credit for expenses associated with maintaining and expanding their operations. India produced 247.87 million tonnes of milk during 2024–25, exceeding estimated domestic demand of 243 million tonnes, while dairy exports reached $407.18 million in FY 2025–26.

Breeding Programmes Target Higher Farm Productivity

The government is expanding livestock programmes across States and Union Territories as it seeks to improve productivity while giving farmers better opportunities to generate income from dairying and other livestock activities.

The Rashtriya Gokul Mission, operating since December 2014, supports scientific breeding, conservation and development of indigenous bovine breeds and genetic improvement of the cattle population, with higher milk productivity intended to make dairy farming more financially rewarding.

The National Livestock Mission (NLM), introduced during 2014–15, covers livestock and poultry breed development, better feed and fodder, research, livestock insurance and extension activities. Its entrepreneurship component seeks to connect smaller and unorganised producers with organised markets while creating employment across livestock value chains.

Subsidies Open Opportunities for Livestock Entrepreneurs

Under the NLM Entrepreneurship Development Programme, eligible individuals and organisations can receive a 50% capital subsidy, including Farmer Producer Organisations, Self-Help Groups, Joint Liability Groups, farmer cooperatives and Section 8 companies. The programme supports businesses and projects associated with livestock and poultry breeding as well as feed and fodder development, creating opportunities for rural entrepreneurs while addressing areas that directly influence animal productivity and farm profitability.

Animal healthcare remains another major part of the government's livestock strategy through the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP), which provides States and Union Territories with 100% financial assistance for vaccination against economically significant diseases including Foot and Mouth Disease, Brucellosis, Peste des Petits Ruminants and Classical Swine Fever.

Tamil Nadu Strengthens Doorstep Veterinary Care

Tamil Nadu has received support for livestock development and disease-control activities during the past five years, including financial assistance for vaccination, disease surveillance, laboratory strengthening, training and measures addressing emerging or exotic animal diseases.

Financial assistance is also being provided on a cost-sharing basis for operating 245 Mobile Veterinary Units across Tamil Nadu, bringing animal healthcare closer to farmers who may otherwise have difficulty accessing veterinary facilities. The combination of wider credit access, improved breeding, disease prevention and doorstep veterinary services reflects an effort to raise livestock productivity while giving farmers stronger financial and technical support for building sustainable rural livelihoods.