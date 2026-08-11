Tales of Torture: Ukraine's Prisoner Plight

Former Ukrainian detainees and officials accuse Russia of systematic torture, including beatings and sexual abuse, against POWs and civilian detainees. Thousands remain captive amid denial by Russian authorities. U.N. reports widespread ill-treatment since 2022, with Ukrainian and Russian detainees experiencing abuse, albeit on different scales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 18:48 IST
Tales of Torture: Ukraine's Prisoner Plight
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Former Ukrainian detainees and government officials have made severe accusations against Russia at a U.N. Security Council meeting, alleging systemic torture of prisoners of war and civilian detainees. These allegations include beatings, electric shocks, and sexual abuse, which have been denied by Russian representatives as they counter-accuse Ukraine of similar abuses.

One of the accusers, Khuan Alberto Levya Garsiya, a Ukrainian soldier, detailed harrowing conditions and torture during his 1,183 days in captivity. Recounting physical and psychological torment, he highlighted the loss of comrades to brutality, stressing the grim realities in overcrowded detention centers without proper facilities or medical care.

The U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights, Claudia Fuentes Julio, revealed that monitoring has confirmed the extensive and systemic ill-treatment of Ukrainian detainees by Russian forces. Reports detail high instances of torture and abuse, exceeding those recorded among Russian detainees held by Ukraine. Calls for accountability and international intervention continue to mount.

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