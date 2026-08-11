Wall Street Rises Amid Hopes for U.S.-Iran Peace Deal

Wall Street's prime indicators seemed destined for an upward trajectory on Tuesday. This buoyancy in the market was triggered by news of possible advancements towards a resolution in the prolonged U.S.-Iran standoff.

As Pakistan's defense minister highlighted a nearing peace accord, and Qatar signaled advanced talks between Iran and Oman, investors showed renewed confidence. Accordingly, Brent crude futures saw a downturn from recent peaks.

Despite volatility related to the situation, strong corporate earnings across various sectors have kept U.S. stocks buoyant, complemented by eminent shifts in spending tied to artificial intelligence.