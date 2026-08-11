Wall Street Rises Amid Hopes for U.S.-Iran Peace Deal

Investors are optimistic as reports suggest a potential U.S.-Iran agreement to end ongoing conflicts. This has influenced oil prices and the stock market. The Federal Reserve's policy and upcoming inflation data are closely watched. Despite some setbacks, strong earnings in sectors boost U.S. stocks significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 18:43 IST
Wall Street Rises Amid Hopes for U.S.-Iran Peace Deal
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Wall Street's prime indicators seemed destined for an upward trajectory on Tuesday. This buoyancy in the market was triggered by news of possible advancements towards a resolution in the prolonged U.S.-Iran standoff.

As Pakistan's defense minister highlighted a nearing peace accord, and Qatar signaled advanced talks between Iran and Oman, investors showed renewed confidence. Accordingly, Brent crude futures saw a downturn from recent peaks.

Despite volatility related to the situation, strong corporate earnings across various sectors have kept U.S. stocks buoyant, complemented by eminent shifts in spending tied to artificial intelligence.

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