Drone Attacks Disrupt Oil Operations in Libya's Strategic Zawiya City

Renewed violence in Zawiya, Libya's strategic city, has disrupted the nation's oil sector as drone attacks target energy assets. The state oil firm, National Oil Corporation (NOC), is considering declaring force majeure if the strikes persist. Zawiya hosts Libya's largest operational refinery.

Drone attacks over the weekend caused a gasoline tank collapse after it caught fire. However, the blaze didn't damage the Zawiya refinery directly. The violence has prompted a partial operations shutdown and disrupted fuel supply across western regions, though supply remains stable due to reserve stocks in Tripoli.

Libya remains divided post-Gaddafi, with tensions between rival factions impacting foreign investment and oil production. With Africa's largest oil reserves, Libya seeks to boost production and attract international players, but violence and political instability remain significant hurdles.