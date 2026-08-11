Andras Baka: A New Era in Hungarian Politics

In a significant political development, Hungary's parliament elected Andras Baka, a former Supreme Court head, as the country's new president on Tuesday. This move is seen as a symbolic step by Prime Minister Peter Magyar to weaken the longstanding influence of former leader Viktor Orban.

Baka's election to the largely ceremonial role was backed primarily by members of the governing centre-right Tisza party. Notably, representatives of the opposition Fidesz party chose to abstain from the electoral process, highlighting the ongoing political tensions in the country.

The election signifies a new chapter in Hungary's political landscape, as the current administration attempts to pave a path less overshadowed by past leadership dynamics.