Swiss Parliament Stalemate: The UBS Banking Regulation Debate

A Swiss parliamentary committee struggled to agree on new banking rules for UBS, which demand $20 billion in extra Common Equity Tier-1 capital to avoid future crises post-Credit Suisse collapse. UBS argues the requirement could reduce competitiveness. Debate continues with an upper-house vote expected in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 18:53 IST
Swiss Parliament Stalemate: The UBS Banking Regulation Debate
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  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A Swiss parliamentary committee on Tuesday couldn't reach a consensus on newly proposed banking regulations targeting UBS. These rules, drafted in the wake of the Credit Suisse collapse, require UBS to hold an additional $20 billion in Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) capital.

UBS contends that the added capital is excessive and detrimental to its competitive edge, potentially harming Switzerland's banking sector. As the bill undergoes scrutiny by the economic affairs and taxation committee of the upper house, amendments reducing the capital requirement have been suggested by some lawmakers.

No consensus was achieved on Tuesday, as noted by Fabio Regazzi from the Centre party. The committee will reconvene at the end of August, with hopes of an upper-house vote in September. Central to the proposal is the requirement for UBS to fully capitalize its foreign subsidiaries, a move met with resistance as lawmakers weigh various capital instruments, including Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds.

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