Polls Tighten in Brazil's Election Battle
The race between Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro is tightening, with Lula's lead shrinking in the polls. A recent CNT/MDA survey indicates Lula's runoff advantage has decreased from June, highlighting a competitive political landscape ahead of October's general election.
- Country:
- Brazil
The electoral contest in Brazil is heating up as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro narrows, based on a recent CNT/MDA poll.
In a potential runoff, Lula is projected to secure 48.0% of the vote, while Bolsonaro is expected to garner 39.1%. This marks a slight shift from a June survey where Lula enjoyed a more substantial lead.
In a first-round scenario, Lula maintains a steady 42.4%, with Bolsonaro at 28.7%, Ronaldo Caiado at 4.0%, Romeu Zema at 3.3%, and Renan Santos at 2.8%. If no candidate surpasses the 50% threshold, a runoff will take place. The survey, conducted among 2,002 individuals across 140 municipalities between August 5 to 9, has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.
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