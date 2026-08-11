Polls Tighten in Brazil's Election Battle

The electoral contest in Brazil is heating up as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro narrows, based on a recent CNT/MDA poll.

In a potential runoff, Lula is projected to secure 48.0% of the vote, while Bolsonaro is expected to garner 39.1%. This marks a slight shift from a June survey where Lula enjoyed a more substantial lead.

In a first-round scenario, Lula maintains a steady 42.4%, with Bolsonaro at 28.7%, Ronaldo Caiado at 4.0%, Romeu Zema at 3.3%, and Renan Santos at 2.8%. If no candidate surpasses the 50% threshold, a runoff will take place. The survey, conducted among 2,002 individuals across 140 municipalities between August 5 to 9, has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.