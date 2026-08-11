Syria Advances in Addressing Nuclear Material Legacy

A delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is set to visit Syria in the coming days. Syria's Atomic Energy Commission announced that significant progress regarding the handling of nuclear materials will be unveiled. This update comes post the removal of President Bashar al-Assad in 2024 and Syria's renewed commitment to nuclear transparency.

The focus remains on resolving the legacy of nuclear activities carried out during the Assad family's long rule. While Syria does not possess operational stockpiles for a nuclear weapons program, an Israeli strike targeted a suspected reactor in 2007. The IAEA's investigation later uncovered uranium traces at related sites, intensifying the scrutiny of Syria's past nuclear endeavors.

Both Israeli and U.S. officials have confirmed impending removal of clandestine nuclear materials from Syria, a decision influenced by agreements during the Trump administration. Despite ongoing discussions with the IAEA, definitive agreements or acknowledgments from Syrian authorities about material removal or Israel's involvement remain pending.