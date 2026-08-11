Tensions Rise Amid Houthi and Missile Attacks in Key Maritime Zones

Four crew members, including three Pakistanis and one Indonesian, were killed during an attack by Iran-backed Houthi forces on the Egyptian-owned cargo ship Tihamah in the Bab el-Mandeb strait, as confirmed by Yemen's transport ministry. If corroborated, these would be the first fatalities from a Houthi strike on shipping since Iran's conflict began earlier this year.

In a separate incident, a Panama-flagged container ship, Vela Nova, was hit by a missile off the coast of Pakistan. Maritime sources reported that the vessel, reportedly attempting to dodge a U.S. blockade of Iran-linked shipping, was struck by a Hellfire missile launched by a U.S. helicopter.

The security of shipping routes in the region has been severely impacted, with traffic through key strategic areas, such as the Bab el-Mandeb strait and the Strait of Hormuz, significantly reduced due to these escalating tensions and blockades.