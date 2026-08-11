Russian Strike Forces Ukrainian Steel Giant Zaporizhstal to Halt Operations

Ukrainian steel manufacturer Zaporizhstal has ceased operations after a Russian attack damaged its facilities. Parent company Metinvest confirmed the strike targeted energy infrastructure crucial for coke and blast furnace production in Zaporizhzhia, causing significant disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 19:15 IST
Russian Strike Forces Ukrainian Steel Giant Zaporizhstal to Halt Operations
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian steel giant Zaporizhstal has been forced to halt all its operations following a Russian military strike on its facilities, announced its parent company Metinvest.

The attack inflicted significant damage to energy facilities and infrastructure, impacting Metinvest's enterprises in Zaporizhzhia.

Crucial coke and blast furnace production sites have been severely affected, leading to substantial operational disruptions.

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Spirax and Insurance Sector Challenges

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Spirax and Insurance Sector Challenges

United Kingdom
2
Housing Market Challenges: Rising Rates and Limited Supply

Housing Market Challenges: Rising Rates and Limited Supply

United States
3
Poland Gears Up for Controversial U-20 Women's World Cup Amid FIFA Dispute

Poland Gears Up for Controversial U-20 Women's World Cup Amid FIFA Dispute

Poland
4
Deadly Missile Strike Halts Ukrainian Steel Plant Operations

Deadly Missile Strike Halts Ukrainian Steel Plant Operations

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Dominican Republic Could Unlock 3% of GDP as IMF Flags Persistent ITBIS Compliance Gap

Why Some Indian Ocean Economies Thrived While Others Fell Behind: New IMF Study Explains

Bosnia’s Export Economy Faces EU Carbon Test as IMF Charts Path to a Cleaner Energy Future

China’s Retirement Reform Buys Time, but Can Jobs and AI Turn It Into Lasting Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026