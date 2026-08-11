Russian Strike Forces Ukrainian Steel Giant Zaporizhstal to Halt Operations
Ukrainian steel manufacturer Zaporizhstal has ceased operations after a Russian attack damaged its facilities. Parent company Metinvest confirmed the strike targeted energy infrastructure crucial for coke and blast furnace production in Zaporizhzhia, causing significant disruption.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian steel giant Zaporizhstal has been forced to halt all its operations following a Russian military strike on its facilities, announced its parent company Metinvest.
The attack inflicted significant damage to energy facilities and infrastructure, impacting Metinvest's enterprises in Zaporizhzhia.
Crucial coke and blast furnace production sites have been severely affected, leading to substantial operational disruptions.