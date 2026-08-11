Strike on Strategic Assets: Russia Targets Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia

Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday a series of strikes targeting transport and logistical hubs associated with the military in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, as well as a significant iron and steel facility in Zaporizhzhia aiding Ukraine's war efforts.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the assaults resulted in six fatalities and twenty injuries in Zaporizhzhia, alongside igniting fires in Kyiv. However, both the Ukrainian and Russian sides firmly deny allegations of intentionally targeting civilian areas.

Russia's military declared that strikes included the Nova Poshta sorting facility in Kyiv, central to storing dual-use goods like drone components and electronic warfare tools, as well as the Kyiv-3 logistics center, which housed drones and control equipment.