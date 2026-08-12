Rising Demand in Festive Season Transforming Retail Hiring: New Roles Emerge

According to a recent report from TeamLease Services, temporary hiring in organized retail, e-commerce, quick commerce, logistics, FMCG, and consumer durables is set to surge by 15-20% during the 2026 festive season. South and West India are expected to see the highest demand as businesses gear up for extended sales periods and quicker fulfilment.

The TeamLease Festive Season Workforce Report highlights a shift towards specialized frontline roles as companies intensify their focus on speed, productivity, and customer experience. Major cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad are predicted to witness the strongest hiring demand.

The report also reveals a significant pay gap among festive-facing sectors, with e-commerce, quick commerce, and logistics offering the highest average monthly CTC. As we approach the second half of 2026, frontline salaries are anticipated to increase further, coupled with an evolution in the underlying consumption patterns.