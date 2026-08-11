Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

Brazil may have one of the world's most compelling offshore wind propositions, but the case is not simply about clean electricity. Offshore wind could help solve a structural weakness in the country's power system by generating strongly during the dry season, when hydropower output can weaken. This makes the technology potentially valuable not just as a source of renewable energy, but as a hedge against drought, supply shortfalls and greater reliance on fossil-fuel backup.

A new review titled "The Strategic Role of Offshore Wind in the Brazilian Energy Transition: A Comprehensive Review of Socio-Environmental Dimensions and Systemic Capacity Value," published in the Journal of Marine Science and Engineering by University of São Paulo researchers Gustavo Pires da Ponte and Erik Eduardo Rego, argues that this advantage comes with a difficult trade-off. Brazil can capture offshore wind's grid-security value only if it simultaneously strengthens marine planning, environmental licensing, cumulative impact assessment and participation by fisheries and traditional coastal communities.

Brazil Has the Wind Resource, and an Unusual Grid Advantage

Brazil's physical potential is vast. The review cites conservative estimates of around 700 GW of offshore wind potential in shallow waters, while broader assessments exceed 1.2 TW and some estimates rise above 6.9 TW when the full Exclusive Economic Zone is considered. More than 80 offshore projects totaling over 240 GW had already entered preliminary licensing by early 2025. Yet scale alone is not what makes the resource strategically important.

In the best areas along Brazil's Northeast coast, offshore wind capacity factors can reach up to 67%, according to evidence reviewed in the paper. This is exceptionally high for a variable renewable source. More importantly, offshore wind production tends to rise when Brazil's hydropower system is under pressure. The study highlights evidence showing that offshore wind capacity factors can exceed 55–60% during the May–November dry season, when historical hydropower output can fall below 40%.

Brazil's power system is changing. Hydropower remains central, but climate variability is increasing the risk of low reservoir levels, while rapid solar deployment is creating sharper evening balancing requirements. This is where the paper's emphasis on "Capacity Value" becomes important. A power source can generate large amounts of electricity over a year yet contribute little during periods of system stress. Offshore wind's value, the authors argue, should therefore be assessed not just through average generation or levelized cost, but through its ability to reduce the probability and severity of power deficits.

Brazil Cannot Afford a Pure Megawatt Race

Brazil also has a geographic advantage that could shape project economics. Large areas of the Northeast and South coasts combine strong winds with shallow waters of less than 50 meters. That makes bottom-fixed foundations more viable than in markets that must depend heavily on expensive floating technologies. The authors argue that this should become the dominant near-term technological pathway for Brazil.

The opportunity extends beyond electricity generation. Offshore wind could stimulate port investment, engineering services, turbine components, specialized vessels, workforce development and eventually green-hydrogen production. But the industrial opportunity is far from guaranteed.

The study points out that Brazil currently lacks sufficient specialized shipyards, installation vessels and skilled technicians for offshore wind construction and maintenance. Without an aligned industrial strategy, the country could end up importing much of the technology and capturing only a limited share of the economic value.

Costs also remain a major constraint. The review cites estimates for Brazilian offshore wind ranging from roughly $86.5 to $243.4 per MWh, leaving it more expensive than mature onshore wind and solar in many circumstances. It creates a policy dilemma. Brazil could rush into large-scale procurement to build industry quickly, but doing so risks locking in high costs. Alternatively, it could move too slowly and miss opportunities for supply-chain development, technology learning and investment.

A more credible path may involve pilot projects, gradual localization, strategic infrastructure investment and auction designs that reward not just cheap energy, but contributions to grid reliability.

The Biggest Risks May Be Offshore

The study refuses to treat offshore wind as environmentally neutral. Turbines and transmission infrastructure can affect bird migration, seabed habitats and marine mammals. Construction methods such as pile-driving generate underwater noise that can disturb whales and dolphins, while turbine foundations can alter benthic ecosystems.

Brazil faces an additional problem: much of the global ecological evidence on offshore wind comes from temperate regions. Tropical ecosystems, including coral reefs, mangroves and migratory corridors, remain far less studied.

The social risks are equally significant. Artisanal fisheries are a major source of food security, livelihoods and cultural identity along Brazil's coast, particularly in the Northeast. Offshore wind farms can restrict fishing access, reshape marine routes and increase competition over ocean space. Small-scale fishing communities may also have less political leverage to negotiate compensation or influence project design.

The review also raises concerns over procedural justice for Indigenous peoples, quilombola communities and other traditional coastal populations. Current licensing arrangements do not yet consistently ensure strong early participation or free, prior and informed consultation. These are not secondary issues. Poorly managed conflicts can trigger delays, litigation and social resistance, undermining the same generation capacity that energy planners are counting on.

Brazil's Real Opportunity Is to Build a New Model for the Global South

Brazil has already taken an important step with Law No. 15,097/2025, which created a specific legal framework for offshore wind, including rules on seabed use, competitive bidding and pre-licensing. But the review argues that key gaps remain, particularly in cumulative impact assessment, stakeholder engagement and coordination across institutions.

The authors' preferred solution is a dual-track governance model. On one track, Brazil should optimize projects for grid reliability, system adequacy and economic value. On the other, it should institutionalize marine spatial planning, biodiversity safeguards, cumulative impact assessment and stronger social participation.

Marine Spatial Planning is particularly important because it allows conflicts to be addressed before projects reach the licensing stage. High-wind zones may overlap with fisheries, shipping lanes, conservation areas and culturally important seascapes. Planning those trade-offs early can reduce both environmental damage and investor uncertainty.

Technology can help. The review points to AI-assisted bird detection, radar, LiDAR, passive acoustic monitoring, drones, autonomous underwater vehicles and digital twins as tools that could improve monitoring and adaptive regulation. However, technology cannot substitute for governance.

Brazil's offshore wind opportunity ultimately sits at the intersection of SDG 7 on clean energy, SDG 9 on industry, SDG 13 on climate action and SDG 14 on marine ecosystems. It also reflects a broader Global South question: can emerging economies capture the industrial gains of the clean-energy transition without shifting environmental and social costs onto vulnerable communities?