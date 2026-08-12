Tamil Nadu's Bold Stand: Freezing Lok Sabha Seats and Championing Women's Quota

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram supports Tamil Nadu's resolution urging the Center to maintain the current Lok Sabha seat count and allocation, advocating for federal balance and women's representation. Aimed at preventing adverse effects on states adhering to population control, it calls for immediate action on women's 33% quota.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 13:29 IST
Tamil Nadu's Bold Stand: Freezing Lok Sabha Seats and Championing Women's Quota
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a decisive move, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has voiced strong support for a resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. This resolution, backed by Chief Minister Vijay, requests the Central Government to maintain the Lok Sabha's strength at 543 seats.

Chidambaram contends that enlarging the Parliament would prove detrimental to its effectiveness rather than enhancing democratic practices. He stressed the importance of preserving the current balance of representation among states, which he believes is crucial for ensuring federal fairness.

The resolution, passed recently by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, also implores the Union Government to act promptly on four crucial points. These include preserving the current number of Lok Sabha members, freezing interstate seat allocation, maintaining the current population-to-state ratio, and implementing a 33% women's reservation for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The resolution reflects the state's commitment to protect its political representation and champions social justice through enhanced women's participation.

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