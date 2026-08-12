Dollar Climbs Amidst Gulf Tensions and Key Fed Signals

The U.S. dollar gained ground on Wednesday, driven by escalating Gulf tensions and a keen market focus on U.S. economic indicators to gauge the Federal Reserve's future policy moves.

Oil prices saw an uptick following reports of separate attacks on shipping by the U.S. and Iran-aligned Houthis, with Tehran threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz unless its demands are met. In light of this, investors sought the safe-haven dollar, fueled by anxieties over the economic repercussions of an energy-shortage spurred by Iranian conflict. Analysts indicate that last Friday's tepid U.S. job figures having minimal impact on dollar strength, with markets anticipating inflation to dictate the Fed's forthcoming interest rate decision. This sentiment was echoed by Austan Goolsbee, President of the Chicago Fed Bank, who highlighted a greater worry over excessive inflation compared to labor market frailty.

Anticipations were set for inflationary data due later in the day, expected to signal an uptick following dips in June driven by optimistic outlooks on an Iran peace agreement. Chris Turner from ING posited that weaker-than-expected data could shift the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September, previously priced at a 50% probability, towards maintaining the status quo. This week, the market's primary interest remains the U.S. inflation figures, with eyes on their potential to sway Fed interest rate direction. Additionally, global currencies witnessed minute shifts, with the yen facing possible divergence in rates, alongside sustained speculation-driven movements.