Panorama Studios Fuels Marathi Cinema with New Co-Productions

Panorama Studios, a prominent Indian film studio, has partnered strategically with Cult Digital and Prakash Films to co-produce two ambitious Marathi feature films by acclaimed director Sujay S. Dahake. The films, 'Tujhya AaiLa' and 'RaktaPhal,' are poised to make a significant impact upon their release.

'Tujhya AaiLa,' an emotionally charged drama slated for release on September 25, 2026, continues Panorama Studios' dedication to regional cinema. The collaboration, under the guidance of producers like Kumar Mangat Pathak and leading actors, promises a profound cinematic experience.

The second project, 'RaktaPhal,' blends fantasy, comedy, and thriller elements to engage younger audiences. Set against Goa's vibrant backdrop, it stars a dynamic cast led by Upendra Limaye. Its release is scheduled for February-March 2027, promising to expand Marathi cinema's reach.