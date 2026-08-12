U.S. Travel Association Warns Against Expanding Visa Bond Program

The U.S. Travel Association opposes the Trump administration's permanent visa bond program, fearing its expansion could harm the travel industry and economy. The policy, requiring refundable bonds of up to $20,000 from certain countries, has reportedly reduced visa issuances and overstays significantly since its pilot phase in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 15:30 IST
U.S. Travel Association Warns Against Expanding Visa Bond Program
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The U.S. Travel Association has voiced its concern over the possible expansion of the Trump administration's visa bond program. The association believes that broadening the reach of this program, which currently affects 50 countries, could negatively impact both the travel industry and the economy.

The program, now permanent, was initially launched as a pilot in August 2025. It allows U.S. consular officers to impose refundable bonds of up to $20,000 on certain visa applicants. The U.S. Travel Association's President, Geoff Freeman, highlighted potential adverse economic effects if the program's scope expands to include more countries.

The State Department reported an 83% decline in visa issuances in the pilot counties and a significant reduction in overstays. Despite these statistics, the travel industry remains concerned, especially given a recent 4.3% decline in overseas travel to the U.S. Freeman emphasized the need for policies that encourage international visits.

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