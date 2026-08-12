Coyote Vs. Acme: A Looney Tunes Resurrection

After being shelved in 2023, 'Coyote Vs. Acme,' directed by Dave Green, is set for a theatrical release in 2026. The film, centered on Wile E. Coyote suing the Acme Corporation, highlights themes of resilience and determination. It features performances by Will Forte, John Cena, and Lana Condor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 15:31 IST
Coyote Vs. Acme: A Looney Tunes Resurrection
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, the live-action animated comedy 'Coyote Vs. Acme' secured a 2026 release date. Directed by Dave Green, the film was initially shelved but revived through an outpouring of support from fans and filmmakers alike.

The movie, picked up by Ketchup Entertainment in 2025, tells the story of Wile E. Coyote's legal battle with the Acme Corporation. Will Forte stars as attorney Kevin Avery, with Lana Condor and John Cena completing the cast. The film draws inspiration from Ian Frazier's 1990 article, highlighting courage and resilience.

The involvement of classic Looney Tunes characters, voiced by Eric Bauza, adds a nostalgic element. Green and cast members underscore that while the film harkens back to beloved childhood memories, it also appeals to new audiences unfamiliar with Looney Tunes.

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