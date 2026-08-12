Coyote Vs. Acme: A Looney Tunes Resurrection

In a surprising turn of events, the live-action animated comedy 'Coyote Vs. Acme' secured a 2026 release date. Directed by Dave Green, the film was initially shelved but revived through an outpouring of support from fans and filmmakers alike.

The movie, picked up by Ketchup Entertainment in 2025, tells the story of Wile E. Coyote's legal battle with the Acme Corporation. Will Forte stars as attorney Kevin Avery, with Lana Condor and John Cena completing the cast. The film draws inspiration from Ian Frazier's 1990 article, highlighting courage and resilience.

The involvement of classic Looney Tunes characters, voiced by Eric Bauza, adds a nostalgic element. Green and cast members underscore that while the film harkens back to beloved childhood memories, it also appeals to new audiences unfamiliar with Looney Tunes.