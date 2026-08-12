Presidential Plaudits: Major White House Renovations Underway

The Trump administration plans to allocate at least $900 million for various construction projects at the White House, as reported by the Washington Post. Reuters has yet to confirm these details. These refurbishments mark a significant investment in the presidential residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 15:37 IST
Presidential Plaudits: Major White House Renovations Underway
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House is set to undergo significant renovations amounting to $900 million, under the direction of the Trump administration, the Washington Post revealed on Wednesday.

These construction projects will represent one of the largest financial commitments to the presidential residence in recent history. However, Reuters has not independently verified this report.

This impressive budget allocation signals a major overhaul intended to modernize and enhance the White House's infrastructure.

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