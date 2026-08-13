Brazil's Fiscal Strategy: New Measures to Control Spending
The Brazilian Congress has approved new spending-control mechanisms to manage the country's rising debt, introduced by the finance and planning ministries. The changes are expected to save about 10 billion reais in 2024 by capping spending mandates if a primary deficit is projected in the annual budget report.
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The Brazilian Congress gave the green light to government-proposed spending-control mechanisms Wednesday, amid growing concerns over the nation's escalating debt. The measures, tucked into an unrelated bill by finance and planning ministries, aim to temper investor skepticism about President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's fiscal policy rigor.
Lula's government anticipates generating savings of around 10 billion reais ($1.94 billion) the following year by slowing mandatory spending growth. Finance Minister Dario Durigan, speaking to journalists in Brasilia, explained that the initiative marks a crucial step in addressing the vulnerabilities tied to mandatory spending under Lula's administration.
If an annual budget report forecasts a primary deficit, as seen with this year's 52 billion reais shortfall, the proposal caps spending mandates for the subsequent fiscal year. Lula, seeking reelection, has yet to integrate stronger fiscal adjustments into his campaign platform, instead introducing spending caps and new revenue measures legislatively.