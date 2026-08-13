Taiwan's Tactical Drill Amid Rising Maritime Tensions

Taiwan conducted an anti-blockade drill as part of its annual war games, simulating naval defense against potential Chinese blockades. The exercise involved navy and coast guard cooperation, with a focus on preventing Chinese forces from advancing. This follows increased maritime pressure from China through patrols near Taiwan's coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 06:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 06:13 IST
Taiwan's Tactical Drill Amid Rising Maritime Tensions
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  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In response to escalating tensions with China, Taiwan's military has conducted an anti-blockade drill, simulating naval defense strategies to safeguard the island against potential Chinese blockades. This drill was part of the annual Han Kuang exercises, aimed at preparing against potential aggression from Beijing.

The Taiwanese defense ministry outlined the use of navy and coast guard units working together to escort a simulated merchant ship. These joint forces executed coordinated defense maneuvers, with a mine sweeper ensuring a navigable path, demonstrating a robust cross-agency response designed to bolster maritime defense resilience.

Additional exercises took place in Taipei, where soldiers fortified a key bridge with barriers, preparing for potential scenarios involving Chinese forces. The exercise underscores Taiwan's resolve to protect its sovereignty amidst growing pressure from its neighbor.

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