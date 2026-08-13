Nakashima One Step Closer to Canadian Open Glory
Brandon Nakashima defeated Spain's Rafael Jodar to advance to the Canadian Open final. Winning in straight sets, Nakashima is now one victory away from his first Masters 1000 title. He will face either Learner Tien or Ben Shelton in the final, marking an all-American showdown.
- Country:
- United States
Brandon Nakashima secured a spot in the Canadian Open final by beating Spain's Rafael Jodar with a score of 7-6(3), 6-4 on Wednesday. The American tennis player is now poised to win his first Masters 1000 title as he gears up for the U.S. Open.
Nakashima dominated the serve early in the match, capitalizing on a tiebreak in the first set when Jodar's backhand volley went long. Despite the score, the victory wasn't easily won; Nakashima had to fend off multiple match points before clinching the win.
The final in Montreal will feature an all-American competition, with Nakashima, the 28th seed, set to clash with either Learner Tien or Ben Shelton, both high-seeded American players.
ALSO READ
-
Sports Thrills Unleashed: From Tennis Triumphs to NBA and MLB Drama
-
Sports Highlights: Tenacity, Transfers, and Transactions
-
Rybakina's Remarkable Comeback: From Set Down to Victory
-
Shelton Shines as Rising Tennis Stars Break Through at Canadian Open
-
Shelton Shines at Canadian Open, Nakashima and Jodar Advance