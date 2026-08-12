The Biggest Barrier to Climate Resilience in Africa May Not Be Technology

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, small-scale farmers are already changing how they grow crops, manage water, raise livestock and diversify incomes in response to drought, erratic rainfall and rising temperatures. The more troubling finding from a new systematic review is that many of these adaptations can improve food security, yet the institutions needed to spread them remain too weak, fragmented or inaccessible.

The study, "Climate Adaptation for Small-Scale Farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa: A Systematic Review of Challenges, Practices, and Policy Gaps," published in Sustainability, was authored by Bonguyise Mzwandile Dumisa, Nkosingimele Ndwandwe, Nolwazi Zanele Khumalo and Melusi Sibanda of the University of Zululand. Based on 66 peer-reviewed studies, the review examines climate pressures, adaptation strategies, food-security outcomes and the policy failures preventing effective practices from reaching scale.

Africa's adaptation challenge is increasingly not about discovering whether drought-tolerant crops, water conservation, diversified farming or climate-smart agriculture can help. The harder problem is building the finance, extension systems, infrastructure and policy coordination that allow poorer farmers to adopt useful measures and sustain them.

Climate Risk Is Becoming a Compound Threat to Farming

The review finds that drought, rainfall variability and temperature stress dominate the pressures affecting small-scale farmers, but these hazards rarely operate in isolation. Higher temperatures increase evapotranspiration and crop water demand, drought reduces moisture availability, and repeated rainfall shocks can compound soil degradation. For rain-fed agriculture, one climatic stress can therefore amplify another.

The regional pattern is uneven. East Africa is the most documented hotspot, with overlapping drought, rainfall instability, soil degradation and temperature extremes. Southern Africa shows severe drought and water scarcity alongside heat stress and livestock vulnerability, while West Africa faces strong links between rain-fed farming, rainfall variability and land degradation. Central Africa is barely represented in the literature, which the authors treat as a knowledge gap rather than evidence of lower vulnerability.

Adaptation designed around an "average" African farmer risks ignoring differences in agroecology, markets, infrastructure and institutional capacity. The review consequently strengthens the case for locally tailored approaches rather than uniform packages. Its geographic evidence reinforces the concern: 46.97% of included studies focus on Eastern Africa, compared with only 1.52% for Central Africa.

The study also shows why adaptation is simultaneously a food-security, poverty and rural-development issue. Climate shocks can reduce production, destabilise household income and intensify livelihood stress. In some areas, changing temperature and rainfall patterns are also associated with growing pest and livestock-disease pressures, adding another layer of vulnerability to already stressed farming systems.

Farmers Are Adapting, but the Best Results Come From Combining Strategies

The review identifies a wide portfolio of responses, including on-farm technologies, climate-smart agriculture, crop and livestock measures, livelihood diversification, water management, institutional support and indigenous knowledge. Drought-tolerant varieties, crop diversification, soil and water conservation, irrigation and integrated farming systems are repeatedly associated with stronger productivity, food availability, income stability or resilience.

The strongest pattern is that integrated responses offer more promise than isolated technical fixes. A drought-tolerant seed does not solve a farmer's vulnerability if credit is unavailable, water access is unreliable or extension advice never arrives. Combinations of improved varieties, water management, climate information, diversified livelihoods and institutional support can address several constraints at once.

The reported food-security gains are concentrated mainly in availability, access and stability. In practical terms, adaptation can help households maintain production, protect income and reduce exposure to climate shocks. The review also highlights traditional weather forecasting, indigenous farming practices and community water-management systems, which can be locally relevant and relatively low-cost but remain insufficiently integrated into formal policy and research.

The review notes that resilient crop varieties can sacrifice yield potential during favourable seasons, some soil-conservation practices require considerable labour, and livestock strategies may involve higher feed or veterinary expenses. These trade-offs are especially important for poorer households. A technology can be environmentally appropriate and still be economically unrealistic for a farmer with limited cash, labour or land.

It creates a distributional challenge for climate policy. If adaptation support is structured around upfront investment or complicated technologies, better-resourced farmers may capture the gains first while more vulnerable households fall further behind. Climate resilience can therefore reduce risk overall while still widening inequality if access is poorly designed.

The Biggest Adaptation Gap Is Institutional, Not Technical

The review's most striking result is the scale of institutional failure surrounding otherwise promising practices. Weak extension services and inadequate institutional support were reported in 87.88% of the reviewed studies. Limited access to finance and productive inputs appeared in 56.06%, climate-smart technology affordability and access in 33.33%, fragmented policy frameworks in 24.24%, and weak scaling and dissemination mechanisms in 22.73%.

These figures recast adaptation failure as a delivery problem. Farmers may understand the value of improved seeds, irrigation or water harvesting but still lack credit, climate information, training or affordable inputs. Extension systems are therefore not peripheral administrative services; they are part of the infrastructure through which climate resilience becomes usable at farm level.

Policy fragmentation compounds the problem. Agriculture, adaptation, water governance and food-security programmes can operate through separate mandates, leaving farmers with inconsistent support and successful projects without a pathway to national scale. The review finds that fragmented or inconsistent policy frameworks can lead to overlapping responsibilities, weak coordination and interventions that fail to reflect local constraints.

Scaling is another weak link. The review reports that community-based irrigation schemes, crop-livestock systems and other diversified climate-smart interventions can produce positive household-level outcomes but frequently lack the institutional machinery for wider implementation. Some successful projects have also depended heavily on donor support and struggled after external funding ended.

For governments and development institutions, the implication is that climate finance must fund institutions as well as technologies. Strengthening rural extension, affordable credit, agricultural insurance, climate-information delivery and policy coordination may be as important as introducing another innovation. For investors, opportunities exist in irrigation, resilient seeds, climate services and agricultural finance, but affordability and last-mile delivery will determine whether those markets reach vulnerable farmers.

Climate Finance Must Build Systems, Not Islands of Resilience

The study shifts attention from adaptation technologies to adaptation systems. Useful technologies are embedded in institutional environments that determine whether they remain isolated pilot successes or become widely available tools of resilience. That insight connects directly with SDG 2 on Zero Hunger, SDG 1 on poverty reduction and SDG 13 on Climate Action.

It also raises a harder question for international climate finance: is funding creating durable local capacity or temporary islands of resilience? The review finds that adaptation research itself has expanded alongside global climate-policy milestones and funding cycles. That responsiveness can mobilise attention and resources, but the authors caution that externally driven priorities can overshadow locally specific and longer-term adaptation needs.

The evidence base has some limitations. Only English-language and open-access research was included, potentially underrepresenting Francophone, Lusophone and other African evidence. Grey literature from governments, NGOs and development agencies was excluded despite its potential implementation value. Methodologically, mixed-methods and quantitative research dominate, while purely qualitative studies account for only 1.52%, leaving farmers' lived experiences, local knowledge and institutional power relations comparatively underexplored.

Future research needs stronger coverage of Central Africa, more longitudinal evidence on whether adaptation remains affordable and effective over time, and deeper analysis of gender, youth participation, indigenous knowledge and distributional effects. Policymakers also need to know not merely whether an intervention works, but who can afford it, who captures its benefits and whether the institutions supporting it survive after projects end.