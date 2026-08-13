Tremors Felt in San Salvador After Powerful Quake

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of El Salvador, the US Geological Survey reported. With a depth of 56.8 km, the tremor was moderately felt in the capital city, San Salvador, according to Reuters. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 06:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 06:19 IST
Tremors Felt in San Salvador After Powerful Quake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • El Salvador

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook the region off the coast of El Salvador on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 56.8 km, as reported by the USGS, adding to the intensity of the tremor.

Witnesses in San Salvador, the capital, reported moderately feeling the quake, though there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

TRENDING

1
Foreign Banks Eye Vietnam: A New Financial Frontier

Foreign Banks Eye Vietnam: A New Financial Frontier

Vietnam
2
Australia's $2.5 Billion Boost: Securing the Future of Tomago Aluminium Smelter

Australia's $2.5 Billion Boost: Securing the Future of Tomago Aluminium Smel...

Australia
3
Ride-Hailing Giant GoTo Removed from MSCI's Indonesia Index

Ride-Hailing Giant GoTo Removed from MSCI's Indonesia Index

Indonesia
4
Taiwan Battles AI-Driven Cyber Threats Amid Rising Hybrid Warfare Tensions

Taiwan Battles AI-Driven Cyber Threats Amid Rising Hybrid Warfare Tensions

China

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

The Biggest Barrier to Climate Resilience in Africa May Not Be Technology

Why Blind Trust in AI Could Be as Risky as Rejecting It Completely

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026