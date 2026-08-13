Tremors Felt in San Salvador After Powerful Quake
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of El Salvador, the US Geological Survey reported. With a depth of 56.8 km, the tremor was moderately felt in the capital city, San Salvador, according to Reuters. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been made.
- Country:
- El Salvador
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook the region off the coast of El Salvador on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The seismic event occurred at a depth of 56.8 km, as reported by the USGS, adding to the intensity of the tremor.
Witnesses in San Salvador, the capital, reported moderately feeling the quake, though there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
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