China Stocks Climb on AI Optimism

China's stock market saw a notable increase on Thursday, with a particular boost from co-packaged optics shares. This growth was influenced by gains in the U.S., where major AI companies have recently released favorable forecasts regarding hardware demand.

The optimistic outlook from these U.S. tech giants suggested a surge in hardware requirements, thereby influencing global market trends. Investors responded positively, resulting in a hike in China's stock performance.

In contrast, the stock market in Hong Kong exhibited stability, staying relatively flat amid the broader fluctuations in the region's market dynamics.