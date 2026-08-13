China Stocks Climb on AI Optimism

China's stock market experienced an uplift on Thursday, driven by co-packaged optics shares. The positive trend follows optimistic forecasts from U.S. AI giants, which boosted hardware demand expectations. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's market experienced little change, remaining mostly flat on the same day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 09:59 IST
China Stocks Climb on AI Optimism
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China's stock market saw a notable increase on Thursday, with a particular boost from co-packaged optics shares. This growth was influenced by gains in the U.S., where major AI companies have recently released favorable forecasts regarding hardware demand.

The optimistic outlook from these U.S. tech giants suggested a surge in hardware requirements, thereby influencing global market trends. Investors responded positively, resulting in a hike in China's stock performance.

In contrast, the stock market in Hong Kong exhibited stability, staying relatively flat amid the broader fluctuations in the region's market dynamics.

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