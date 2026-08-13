UK Supermarkets Tackle Inflation Amid Intense Competition

In a surprising turn of events, UK's food inflation has plummeted to a near two-year low, contrary to earlier forecasts predicting a surge following geopolitical tensions. The fall is attributed largely to the cutthroat competition among supermarkets and improved hedging strategies by suppliers.

Supermarkets, eager to retain market presence, have absorbed much of the increased costs instead of passing them onto consumers. This aggressive strategy, coupled with significant cost-cutting initiatives, has helped maintain relatively stable food prices, despite broader economic pressures.

The unexpected drop in food inflation presents a glimmer of hope for UK households wrestling with high living expenses, as the new Prime Minister prioritizes addressing the cost of living crisis. The ongoing competitive market among major retailers like Tesco and Sainsbury's has been pivotal in damping price rises.