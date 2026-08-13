New Zealand's Energy Boost: A New Mining Permit in Taranaki

In a move to enhance energy resources, New Zealand's centre-right coalition government has issued a new mining permit in Taranaki, North Island's oil-and-gas-rich region.

The 10-year permit has been awarded to Matahio NZ Onshore Ltd, covering segments of the Puka field and the Oru prospect, as per Resources Minister Shane Jones.

The initiative is expected to augment the domestic gas market, according to official statements.