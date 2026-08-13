New Zealand's Energy Boost: A New Mining Permit in Taranaki

The centre-right coalition government of New Zealand has granted a 10-year energy mining permit to Matahio NZ Onshore Ltd in the Taranaki region. This decision aims to increase gas supply to the domestic market. The permit covers sections of the Puka field and the Oru prospect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 10:39 IST
New Zealand's Energy Boost: A New Mining Permit in Taranaki
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  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a move to enhance energy resources, New Zealand's centre-right coalition government has issued a new mining permit in Taranaki, North Island's oil-and-gas-rich region.

The 10-year permit has been awarded to Matahio NZ Onshore Ltd, covering segments of the Puka field and the Oru prospect, as per Resources Minister Shane Jones.

The initiative is expected to augment the domestic gas market, according to official statements.

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