Meloni Faces Youthful Opposition: Italian Prime Minister's Challenges Among Young Voters

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is grappling with declining support among young voters, as recent opinion polls reveal a growing disfavor towards her government. Analysts attribute this trend to her administration's inertia in implementing economic reforms that could benefit the youth and the introduction of law-and-order measures that disproportionately affect them.

The upcoming national election, scheduled for next year, has heightened the significance of this demographic shift. Young voters, aged 18 to 34, are increasingly inclined towards the center-left opposition, as highlighted by polling data. Meloni's coalition, comprising the Brothers of Italy Party and its allies, now garners less than 30% support among the under-35s.

The changing voter dynamics pose a potential threat to Meloni's political standing, with young people's dissatisfaction proving influential in prior referendums. The impending election could hinge on the turnout and preferences of these younger voters, making their support or discontent crucial in the political landscape.