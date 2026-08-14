Mid-flight Scare: Ryanair Engine Bird Strike Raises Safety Concerns

Bird remains discovered in a Ryanair 737 engine caused a shattered window, injuring a passenger and leading to an emergency landing. The NTSB's ongoing investigation follows previous bird strike reports on the engine. Comparisons are drawn with a 2018 Southwest Airlines incident where a passenger was killed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 02:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 02:48 IST
Mid-flight Scare: Ryanair Engine Bird Strike Raises Safety Concerns
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In a harrowing incident, bird remains were found within the engine of a Ryanair Boeing 737 NG, leading to a catastrophic window breach shortly after takeoff from Greece in July. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is probing the incident that left a passenger with serious injuries.

The NTSB revealed that the plane's No. 2 engine had reported four suspected bird strikes within the past year. Though bird remains were found in some instances, no subsequent damage was detected during maintenance checks. The recent incident forced the plane to make an emergency landing, highlighting potential safety oversights.

The investigation, referencing previous similar occurrences, continues to scrutinize the current case for any similarities to the 2018 Southwest Airlines tragedy. The NTSB aims to determine links between engine model failures and the structural vulnerabilities they may present. While Ryanair and Boeing have been tight-lipped, they indicate ongoing cooperation with the investigation.

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