Record Rainfall Paralyses Tokyo: Narita Airport Strands Thousands

Record rainfall left thousands stranded at Tokyo's Narita airport Thursday due to severe flooding, power outages, and at least four fatalities recorded in Chiba prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo.

Over 360 millimeters of rain drenched the area in 24 hours, wreaking havoc on roads, railways, and plunging nearly 25,000 households into darkness during one of Japan's busiest holiday weeks. Military personnel have been deployed to aid the ongoing relief efforts.

Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai described it as an unprecedented weather event. Transport disruptions left around 7,000 people stranded at Narita, although flights were expected to proceed without cancellations. Major highways, including critical routes linking the airport to Tokyo, remained closed, causing heavy traffic diversions.