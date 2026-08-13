Putin's Controversial Visit to Disputed Kuril Island Agitates Japan

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a disputed island near Japan, causing a strong backlash from Tokyo. The island is part of the Kuril chain, seized by Moscow after World War Two, and remains a contentious issue between the two nations. Tokyo condemned the visit as damaging to bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 14:45 IST
Putin's Controversial Visit to Disputed Kuril Island Agitates Japan
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Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to a contested island in the Kuril chain has sparked a deep rift with Japan. Tokyo swiftly condemned the move, labeling it a significant setback to bilateral relations and complicating diplomatic ties.

The island, known as Iturup in Russia and Etorofu in Japan, was seized by Moscow following Japan's World War Two surrender. Japan continues to assert its claim, seeing the return of these territories as crucial for signing a peace treaty to enhance economic cooperation.

The timing of Putin's visit is particularly sensitive, coinciding with Japan's commemoration of its World War Two surrender. Furthermore, this diplomatic tension unfolds against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical strains, as nations, including Japan, responded to Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion with sanctions.

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