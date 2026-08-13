Putin's Controversial Visit to Disputed Kuril Island Agitates Japan

Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to a contested island in the Kuril chain has sparked a deep rift with Japan. Tokyo swiftly condemned the move, labeling it a significant setback to bilateral relations and complicating diplomatic ties.

The island, known as Iturup in Russia and Etorofu in Japan, was seized by Moscow following Japan's World War Two surrender. Japan continues to assert its claim, seeing the return of these territories as crucial for signing a peace treaty to enhance economic cooperation.

The timing of Putin's visit is particularly sensitive, coinciding with Japan's commemoration of its World War Two surrender. Furthermore, this diplomatic tension unfolds against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical strains, as nations, including Japan, responded to Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion with sanctions.