Colombia's Earthquake: A Nation in Ruins and Rescue Efforts

Rescue teams in Colombia are struggling to find more survivors as hopes dwindle following a powerful earthquake earlier this week. As families in the worst-hit areas anxiously wait for news, the focus is shifting from search-and-rescue efforts to debris removal, marking a grim new phase in the disaster response.

The 7.4-magnitude quake, which struck western Colombia, has left a devastating toll, with 281 dead and more than 3,900 injured. In cities like Cali and Pereira, rescue operations continue, but the likelihood of finding survivors decreases with each passing hour. Despite the challenges, authorities remain committed to recovering those still missing.

President Abelardo De La Espriella, facing his first major test in office, has declared an economic emergency. With concerns over foreign aid management and local infrastructure damage, the pressure mounts on the new government to effectively channel international and domestic aid into relief and reconstruction efforts.