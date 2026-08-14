Rift in Oceania Soccer: New Zealand Breaks Rank Amid FIFA Investment Controversy

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) has shown support for FIFA's decision to review its problematic private investment plan, a proposal that recently failed to garner consensus.

However, New Zealand, unique among OFC members due to its World Cup qualification, has distanced itself, retracting its endorsement of current FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who seeks reelection next year.

This split comes amid broader criticism, with multiple confederations, including UEFA and CONCACAF, urging scrutiny over Infantino's handling of FIFA investments.