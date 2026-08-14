Azul Airlines Navigates Turbulence with Strategic Capacity Cuts

Azul Airlines is set to decrease its third-quarter capacity once again, with expectations to resume growth by the year's end. This follows significant reductions after facing the brunt of rising fuel costs driven by geopolitical turmoil.

The airline, Brazil's largest by city reach, experienced a dramatic capacity drop of 10.6% year-on-year in the second quarter, especially hit with a 24.9% cut in international flights due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict impacting oil supplies.

CEO John Rodgerson remains hopeful, pointing to Brazil's resilient aviation demand despite current challenges. Record revenues were reported, though earnings fell as fuel prices soared, but Azul's shift towards profitability and operational efficiency is expected to steer it through these adversities.