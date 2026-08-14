Azul Airlines Navigates Turbulence with Strategic Capacity Cuts

Azul Airlines plans to reduce its capacity further in the third quarter before resuming growth in the fourth quarter. Despite a recent 10.6% cut due to fuel costs and international tensions, Azul remains optimistic about Brazil's aviation market, despite facing a 55.4% drop in core earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 06:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 06:57 IST
Azul Airlines Navigates Turbulence with Strategic Capacity Cuts
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Azul Airlines is set to decrease its third-quarter capacity once again, with expectations to resume growth by the year's end. This follows significant reductions after facing the brunt of rising fuel costs driven by geopolitical turmoil.

The airline, Brazil's largest by city reach, experienced a dramatic capacity drop of 10.6% year-on-year in the second quarter, especially hit with a 24.9% cut in international flights due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict impacting oil supplies.

CEO John Rodgerson remains hopeful, pointing to Brazil's resilient aviation demand despite current challenges. Record revenues were reported, though earnings fell as fuel prices soared, but Azul's shift towards profitability and operational efficiency is expected to steer it through these adversities.

TRENDING

1
Asian Stocks Surge as Inflation Cools Rate Hike Fears

Asian Stocks Surge as Inflation Cools Rate Hike Fears

United States
2
NATO Jets Intercept Drone in Latvian Airspace Amid Rising Tensions

NATO Jets Intercept Drone in Latvian Airspace Amid Rising Tensions

Latvia
3
Iga Swiatek Triumphs at Canadian Open, Eyes US Open Success

Iga Swiatek Triumphs at Canadian Open, Eyes US Open Success

Poland
4
Shelton Shines in Canadian Open Triumph

Shelton Shines in Canadian Open Triumph

Canada

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside AI’s ‘Dials of Belief’: How Chatbots Could Steer Human Thinking

Growth Helps, Joblessness Hurts: The Economics Behind Jordan’s Gender Gap

AI, Microbiomes and the Race to Reinvent African Livestock Farming

Who Controls AI? The New Battle for Digital Sovereignty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026