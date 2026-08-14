Macquarie Group Rethinks KPMG Appointment Amid Scandal

Macquarie Group's Chairman Glenn Stevens mentioned a potential reconsideration of appointing KPMG as its auditor due to allegations of misuse of client data to gain audit contracts. A parliamentary hearing was held following a whistleblower's accusations. The scandal led to several resignations within KPMG and affected the firm's reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 06:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 06:44 IST
Macquarie Group Rethinks KPMG Appointment Amid Scandal
  • Country:
  • Australia

Macquarie Group Chairman Glenn Stevens has indicated that the Australian investment bank may reconsider its appointment of KPMG as auditor. This comes in the wake of claims regarding the firm’s alleged misuse of client data to secure audit contracts. Stevens made these comments during a parliamentary hearing in Canberra.

Stevens highlighted that the bank has requested KPMG to prove its integrity by confirming it did not exploit confidential information from other audit accounts to secure Macquarie’s business. KPMG, set to become Macquarie’s auditor in 2028, was initially chosen in 2025 but awaits shareholder approval.

At present, allegations from a whistleblower suggest KPMG staff misused internal documents to win contracts. The repercussions have already resulted in multiple resignations, including KPMG's CEO and audit boss. The bank continues to investigate these allegations as it mulls over its future with KPMG.

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