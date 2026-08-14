Shelton Shines in Canadian Open Triumph

Ben Shelton claimed his second consecutive Canadian Open title with a straight-sets victory over fellow American Brandon Nakashima. The win gives Shelton his second Masters 1000 crown and comes as a promising sign for U.S. men's tennis ahead of the U.S. Open.

Shelton entered the tournament following lackluster performances at Wimbledon and Roland Garros but found his stride on the Canadian hard courts. He remained undefeated in sets throughout the event, a feat not seen since Novak Djokovic's 2016 triumph.

The final showcased Shelton's dominance, particularly through aggressive returns against Nakashima's second serves. The victory not only continues Shelton's success but also revives hope for American men's tennis in major tournaments.