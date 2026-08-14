Record Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Tokyo: Narita Airport's Travel Nightmare

Record rainfall in Chiba, near Tokyo, caused severe flooding, claiming four lives and leaving thousands stranded at Narita Airport. Over 360 mm of rain fell, disrupting transportation and power. Soldiers aided relief efforts as authorities managed evacuations and restored infrastructure in one of Japan's busiest holiday weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 08:06 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 08:06 IST
Record Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Tokyo: Narita Airport's Travel Nightmare
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  • Country:
  • Japan

Record rainfall wreaked havoc in Tokyo on Friday, leaving thousands of travelers stranded at Narita Airport. The flooding disrupted key transportation routes, cut off power to numerous homes, and resulted in at least four fatalities. Over 360 millimeters of rain inundated the Chiba prefecture, choking roads and railways.

Authorities confirmed four deaths, including a person trapped in a submerged vehicle, while another individual remains missing. Troops have been dispatched to assist with relief operations. Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai labeled the situation as extremely rare.

Power outages affected over 22,000 households by Friday morning. Despite resuming some rail services, transport disruptions led to heavy traffic as highways were closed. Although flights were scheduled as normal, delays persisted, leaving passengers to endure a night at the airport.

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