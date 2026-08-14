South Korea Eyes Multiple-Term Presidency
South Korea's Blue House suggests public support for a multiple-term four-year presidency with enhanced parliamentary powers. The current system limits presidents to a single five-year term. The Blue House recommends parliamentary discussions on a constitutional amendment to implement these changes.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's presidential Blue House has revealed significant public support for a constitutional change that would allow a multiple-term four-year presidency with stronger parliamentary powers, as reported by Yonhap news agency on Friday.
The current South Korean presidency is limited to a single five-year term, prompting discussions for reform.
The Blue House encourages lawmakers to deliberate on a constitutional amendment to facilitate this transition, aiming to empower the presidency and enhance the political system.