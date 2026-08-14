Iga Swiatek Triumphs at Canadian Open, Eyes US Open Success

Iga Swiatek claimed her first title of the season by defeating Elena Rybakina 6-2 6-3 in the Canadian Open final. Despite media criticism and a challenging season, Swiatek expressed pride in her victory. The win propels her into the top five rankings ahead of the U.S. Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 07:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 07:52 IST
Iga Swiatek Triumphs at Canadian Open, Eyes US Open Success
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • Poland

Iga Swiatek secured her first victory of the season at the Canadian Open, defeating Elena Rybakina with a commanding 6-2 6-3 scoreline. The win serves as a significant boost in confidence for Swiatek as she prepares for the upcoming U.S. Open.

Despite achieving this milestone, Swiatek expressed mixed feelings following her win. Speaking to Sportsnet, she revealed anger due to criticism from her home country's media after a season that saw her struggle to progress past the quarter-finals in Grand Slam events and necessitate a coaching change.

Swiatek's performance on Toronto's hard court was error-free, while Rybakina's gameplay was hindered by unforced errors and fatigue. This victory elevates Swiatek back into the world top five rankings, setting a promising stage for the U.S. Open.

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