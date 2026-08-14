Asian Stocks Surge as Inflation Cools Rate Hike Fears

Asian stocks are experiencing their strongest week in two months as U.S. inflation data diminishes the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike. Despite international conflicts, investor sentiment remains optimistic, particularly focusing on the AI sector and economic policies, with Brent oil seeing a 4% weekly gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 08:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 08:00 IST
Asian Stocks Surge as Inflation Cools Rate Hike Fears
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  • United States

Asian stocks witnessed a remarkable rise on Friday, setting the stage for their most robust week in two months. This upswing is driven by softer U.S. inflation figures, which have lowered the probability of an impending rate hike by the Federal Reserve. However, ongoing Middle East conflicts continue to keep investor risk sentiment under caution.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil stabilized at $87.03 per barrel, marking a 4% weekly gain after overcoming a two-week decline. The U.S. government's recent economic threats against Iran and potential naval blockades have not significantly swayed market focus, which remains fixed on the broader artificial intelligence trend and global economic policies.

Market experts emphasize the complexity of the current investment landscape, pointing out the disconnect between geopolitical instability and asset price volatility. Despite this uncertainty, market players are yet to demand higher risk premiums. The yen also remains a topic of discussion, as traders speculate on potential intervention by the Bank of Japan, signaling possible rate adjustments.

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