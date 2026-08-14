Air India Flight's Hydraulic System Failure Raises Safety Concerns

An Air India Airbus A320 experienced a 300-foot drop due to the temporary loss of key flight controls, injuring 24 people. The incident, under investigation by Indian authorities and Airbus, occurred on August 4. Mandatory substance testing for pilots has been instituted by Air India following the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 10:23 IST
Air India Flight's Hydraulic System Failure Raises Safety Concerns
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  • India

An Air India Airbus A320 dropped 300 feet due to a temporary loss of key flight controls, injuring 24 people, according to a preliminary Airbus analysis reviewed by Reuters.

The incident happened on August 4 on Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi, which landed safely despite the altitude loss. The aircraft's elevators and ailerons were unavailable for about four seconds, during which the plane pitched upward. Airbus asked Air India to conduct checks on the plane's systems and sensors and to provide more incident information.

Indian authorities classified this as a serious incident. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating, with technical assistance from Airbus and France's BEA. Additionally, Air India began mandatory substance testing for pilots after the flight's captain tested positive for marijuana. However, no link between the test result and altitude loss has been established.

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