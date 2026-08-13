Air India's New Safety Assurance: Mandatory Pilot Substance Testing Begins

Air India is implementing mandatory substance testing for all pilots, expanding beyond existing regulations after a mid-air incident involving a pilot who tested positive for marijuana. The tests aim to ensure safety and reassure stakeholders. The initiative follows a serious incident on an Air India flight in August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 15:24 IST
Air India's New Safety Assurance: Mandatory Pilot Substance Testing Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has announced a compulsory substance testing policy for all its pilots starting this Thursday. This move comes in the wake of a concerning incident involving a pilot who tested positive for marijuana after a mid-air emergency.

In an internal memo, Air India confirmed that the new protocol will see pilots screened for prohibited substances during training sessions at the airline's Gurugram academy, as well as at briefing centers, offices, or designated locations at their home bases. The decision, designed to bolster safety standards, extends existing regulations that mandated the random testing of at least 10% of flight crews.

Authorities are currently investigating an incident on August 4 involving an Air India Airbus A320neo. The aircraft sharply lost 300 feet of altitude mid-flight, leading to the captain's drug test revealing marijuana use. Air India expressed its commitment to upholding safety, promising assured travel for passengers and trust for stakeholders.

TRENDING

1
Zambia Votes Amid Presidential Economic Challenges

Zambia Votes Amid Presidential Economic Challenges

Zambia
2
Tragedy in Sevastopol: Fatal Explosive Device Incident Amidst Escalating Tensions

Tragedy in Sevastopol: Fatal Explosive Device Incident Amidst Escalating Ten...

Russia
3
Norway's Inflation Dilemma: Central Bank Holds Steady as Future Rate Hikes Uncertain

Norway's Inflation Dilemma: Central Bank Holds Steady as Future Rate Hikes U...

Norway
4
Wall Street Futures Rise Amid Crude Oil Dip and Awaited Inflation Data

Wall Street Futures Rise Amid Crude Oil Dip and Awaited Inflation Data

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Thailand’s $20 Billion Urban Bet: Can Secondary Cities Challenge Bangkok’s Economic Dominance?

Pacific Nutrition Crisis Threatens Growth as ADB Calls for Smarter Social Protection Systems

From AI to Cybersecurity, ASEAN Fintech Faces a Growing Skills Gap That Could Hold Back Growth

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026