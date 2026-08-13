Air India's New Safety Assurance: Mandatory Pilot Substance Testing Begins

Air India has announced a compulsory substance testing policy for all its pilots starting this Thursday. This move comes in the wake of a concerning incident involving a pilot who tested positive for marijuana after a mid-air emergency.

In an internal memo, Air India confirmed that the new protocol will see pilots screened for prohibited substances during training sessions at the airline's Gurugram academy, as well as at briefing centers, offices, or designated locations at their home bases. The decision, designed to bolster safety standards, extends existing regulations that mandated the random testing of at least 10% of flight crews.

Authorities are currently investigating an incident on August 4 involving an Air India Airbus A320neo. The aircraft sharply lost 300 feet of altitude mid-flight, leading to the captain's drug test revealing marijuana use. Air India expressed its commitment to upholding safety, promising assured travel for passengers and trust for stakeholders.