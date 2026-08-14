Europe's Summer Travel Surge to Asia: India's Growing Allure

Agoda's recent data reveals a surge in European travel interest to India and Asia, with the UK leading the charge. India tops the list of growing destinations with a 14% increase in searches. Thailand remains the most-searched Asian destination, while New Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa attract European travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 11:56 IST
Europe's Summer Travel Surge to Asia: India's Growing Allure
Agoda Reveals Europe's 2026 Summer Travel Interest to Asia: Searches to India climb. Image Credit: ANI

Agoda has unveiled its latest ranking of European travel interest to Asia, showcasing India's emergence as the fastest-growing destination during the summer of 2026. Based on accommodation search data from April to June, India's appeal has soared with a 14% rise in searches year-on-year.

The United Kingdom leads as the largest European market seeking travel to India, followed closely by Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. Notably, Slovakia, Croatia, and Ireland have shown significant growth in searches, reflecting an expanding European interest in Asia.

During the peak travel period of July and August, Thailand retains its position as the preferred Asian destination among Europeans, followed by Indonesia and Japan. New Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa emerged as the most popular Indian cities for European travelers, offering a unique blend of cultural, culinary, and beach experiences.

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